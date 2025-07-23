Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Trimmed by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

