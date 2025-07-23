Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

DexCom Stock Up 1.3%

DXCM opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

