Brokers Offer Predictions for Halliburton FY2025 Earnings

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

