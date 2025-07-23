Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target at $91.37

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 648.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

