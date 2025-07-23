Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target at $91.37

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 648.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.