British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 5343500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

