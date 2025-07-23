Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brady Corporation has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

