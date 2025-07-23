Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 305 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.