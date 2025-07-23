Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 71,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 422,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,264,000 after buying an additional 332,370 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,170,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 58,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

