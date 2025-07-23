Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

