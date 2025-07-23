Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $295,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $272.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

