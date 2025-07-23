Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.74 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

