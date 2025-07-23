Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

XOM opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

