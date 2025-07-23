Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average of $220.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

