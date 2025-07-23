Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

