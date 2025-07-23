Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.32 and traded as high as C$33.03. Boralex shares last traded at C$32.61, with a volume of 238,263 shares changing hands.

BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

