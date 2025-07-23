Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.32 and traded as high as C$33.03. Boralex shares last traded at C$32.61, with a volume of 238,263 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX
Boralex Price Performance
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
