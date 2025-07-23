Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$169.60 and last traded at C$169.43, with a volume of 2895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.88.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.14.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.
