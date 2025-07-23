BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.6389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.73.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

