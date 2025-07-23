BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.20 and last traded at C$21.18, with a volume of 94787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.62.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

About BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

