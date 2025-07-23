Blankinship & Foster LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $432.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

