BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,119.19 and last traded at $1,108.13, with a volume of 991217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,105.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $40,868,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

