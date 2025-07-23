BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BL stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.