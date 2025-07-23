Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

BIREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

