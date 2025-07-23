Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 22nd

Medpace, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, IQVIA, AbbVie, Icon, and Lumentum are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use living organisms or molecular processes to develop drugs, therapies, and other applications in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. Their valuations tend to be volatile, hinging on research and development progress, clinical trial outcomes, and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

MEDP stock traded up $160.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.42. 2,752,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,091. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $500.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $17.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,323. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $28.22 on Tuesday, reaching $187.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $189.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Icon (ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $18.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Shares of LITE traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,785. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

See Also