Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, RH, Kroger, and Synchrony Financial are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or sell gear, apparel, and services for outdoor recreation—such as camping, hiking, fishing, and adventure sports. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to consumer spending on outdoor activities and trends in leisure and adventure travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087,477. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $766.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.21. 1,610,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,853. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $16.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. 1,289,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its 200-day moving average is $257.41. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

SYF traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 3,602,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

See Also