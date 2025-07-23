Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – July 20th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, CRH, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail products and services for outdoor recreation—things like camping gear, hiking apparel, climbing equipment and adventure-tourism services. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to trends in consumer discretionary spending, seasonal travel and lifestyle preferences tied to nature and adventure. Because demand for outdoor goods often hinges on weather, economic cycles and demographic tastes, this sub-sector can carry a distinct risk-return profile within a broader equity portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,500. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. 5,350,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,445. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,901. CRH has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,427. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99.

