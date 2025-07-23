Best Healthcare Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Philip Morris International, Oracle, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and GE Aerospace are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health-related sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and healthcare service providers, and health insurers. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the healthcare industry’s growth drivers—such as technological innovation, demographic trends, and regulatory developments—while potentially benefiting from its defensive characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,095,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.73. 8,847,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.39. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of PM traded down $12.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. 13,435,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,526. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $261.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.57. 6,302,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,427. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.77. 4,041,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,754. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $18.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.14. 1,731,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,952. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.32.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37.

