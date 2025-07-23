Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 197 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.50 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £848.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.