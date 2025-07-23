Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on the stock.
Kier Group Price Performance
Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 197 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.50 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £848.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Kier Group Company Profile
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
