Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHLL

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PHLL stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.87. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 196.60 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £177,650 ($240,164.93). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.