Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $638.67 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

