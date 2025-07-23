Benchmark Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $47.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Arete cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.88 on Monday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 656,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 706.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 974.5% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 79.9% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 52,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

