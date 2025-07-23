Bel Fuse (BELFA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.69%.

BELFA stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.15. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

