Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

