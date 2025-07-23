Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

