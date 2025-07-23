Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 4.0%

WST stock opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.