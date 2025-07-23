Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IJH stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.