Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $222,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 34,326.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 695,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504,748 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $287.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.49 and a 52 week high of $291.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,772 shares in the company, valued at $145,112,452.20. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $143,837.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,479.90. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

