Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370.25 ($5.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Citigroup cut Barclays to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.87) to GBX 366 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 355 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BARC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barclays Stock Performance

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 23,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £76,267.70 ($103,106.26). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 13,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £42,745.12 ($57,787.10). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 351.05 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352.80 ($4.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.06.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.