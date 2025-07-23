Barclays Cuts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $46.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

