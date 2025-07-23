Barclays Boosts CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target to $140.00

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWV. Argus initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CoreWeave from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoreWeave from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.94. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

