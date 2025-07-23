Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,535.25 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,477.12 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,789.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,841.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,218.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.