Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.30 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,452,000 after purchasing an additional 831,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

