Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.13, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.