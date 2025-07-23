Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13,272.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $287.65 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $279.62 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.79.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

