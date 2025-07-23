Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162,524 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 956.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,632. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,742. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

