Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

