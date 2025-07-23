Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.82. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.