Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 5,582 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Stock Up 0.9%
NYSE IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.10 and a 200-day moving average of $445.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.29 and a 1-year high of $584.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
