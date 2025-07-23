Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 5,582 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.10 and a 200-day moving average of $445.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.29 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.