Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Raised to Hold at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of AZTA opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,350,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,403,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Azenta by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $20,469,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 21.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,355,000 after acquiring an additional 337,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.