Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 1085806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

