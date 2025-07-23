AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $759.08 million for the quarter. AvalonBay Communities has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.140-11.640 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AvalonBay Communities stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

